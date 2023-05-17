Stock Performance And Forecast For Pinterest Inc.

In the last trading session, 11.34 million Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.00. With the company’s per share price at $21.59 changed hands at -$0.46 or -2.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $14.82B. PINS’s last price was a discount, traded about -35.57% off its 52-week high of $29.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $16.14, which suggests the last value was 25.24% up since then. When we look at Pinterest Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 11.66 million.

Analysts gave the Pinterest Inc. (PINS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 33 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 19 recommended PINS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Pinterest Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.11.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) trade information

Instantly PINS was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 0.56%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 22.17 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -2.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -11.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.56% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is -24.56% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.25 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.33, meaning bulls need an upside of 23.79% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PINS’s forecast low is $19.00 with $39.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -80.64% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 12.0% for it to hit the projected low.

Pinterest Inc. (PINS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pinterest Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -10.79% over the past 6 months, a 27.42% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.00%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 6.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 24 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $694.42 million. 24 analysts are of the opinion that Pinterest Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $733.77 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $665.93 million and $666.71 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 10.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Pinterest Inc. earnings to decrease by -128.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.48% per year.

PINS Dividends

Pinterest Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04.

Pinterest Inc. (NYSE:PINS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.89% of Pinterest Inc. shares while 95.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 96.36%. There are 95.51% institutions holding the Pinterest Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.11% of the shares, roughly 54.13 million PINS shares worth $1.31 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.71% or 33.93 million shares worth $925.28 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 17.85 million shares estimated at $433.38 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 13.66 million shares worth around $331.72 million.