Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the latest trading session, 2.24 million Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.78 changing hands around $0.16 or 9.88% at last look, the market valuation stands at $17.25M. SIEN’s current price is a discount, trading about -826.97% off its 52-week high of $16.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.25, which suggests the last value was 29.78% up since then. When we look at Sientra Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 81780.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 98.97K.

Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) trade information

Instantly SIEN is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 20.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.0900 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 9.88% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -12.27%, with the 5-day performance at 20.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sientra Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) is -5.32% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.56 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.86 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Sientra Inc. (SIEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sientra Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -38.62% over the past 6 months, a 71.10% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Sientra Inc. will rise 70.30%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 68.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 15.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $25.15 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Sientra Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $26.51 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $21.51 million and $22.57 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 17.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 7.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Sientra Inc. earnings to increase by 6.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.00% per year.

SIEN Dividends

Sientra Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.