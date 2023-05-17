Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE: SBSW) Disappoints Wall Street With -2.17% Stock Price Drop

In the latest trading session, 1.01 million Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.57. With the company’s most recent per share price at $7.67 changed hands at -$0.17 or -2.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.60B. SBSW’s current price is a discount, trading about -74.45% off its 52-week high of $13.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.77, which suggests the last value was -1.3% down since then. When we look at Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.37 million.

Analysts gave the Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SBSW as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Sibanye Stillwater Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) trade information

Instantly SBSW was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -7.26%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 8.03 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -2.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -28.05%, with the 5-day performance at -7.26% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) is -18.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.01 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.98 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.51, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.36% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SBSW’s forecast low is $6.52 with $18.71 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -143.94% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 14.99% for it to hit the projected low.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (SBSW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Sibanye Stillwater Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.38% over the past 6 months, a 21.88% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -27.50% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 37.70%. The 2023 estimates are for Sibanye Stillwater Limited earnings to decrease by -42.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -11.54% per year.

SBSW Dividends

Sibanye Stillwater Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 7.36% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.58. It is important to note, however, that the 7.36% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.