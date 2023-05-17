Should You Invest In OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ: OABI) In 2023?

In the last trading session, 1.18 million OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.83 changed hands at $0.32 or 9.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $408.62M. OABI’s last price was a discount, traded about -174.15% off its 52-week high of $10.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.91, which suggests the last value was 50.13% up since then. When we look at OmniAb Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 660.24K.

Analysts gave the OmniAb Inc. (OABI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended OABI as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. OmniAb Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.12.

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) trade information

Instantly OABI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.34%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 3.94 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 9.12% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 6.39%, with the 5-day performance at 11.34% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI) is 4.08% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.41 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.19% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OABI’s forecast low is $8.00 with $13.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -239.43% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -108.88% for it to hit the projected low.

OmniAb Inc. (OABI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the OmniAb Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.83% over the past 6 months, a 103.85% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.90%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 3.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $11.49 million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that OmniAb Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $12.4 million.

The 2023 estimates are for OmniAb Inc. earnings to increase by 17.50%.

OABI Dividends

OmniAb Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

OmniAb Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.85% of OmniAb Inc. shares while 71.57% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 75.22%. There are 71.57% institutions holding the OmniAb Inc. stock share, with Janus Henderson Group PLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 5.69% of the shares, roughly 6.58 million OABI shares worth $23.7 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.54% or 6.4 million shares worth $23.05 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Janus Henderson Triton Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. With 4.4 million shares estimated at $15.84 million under it, the former controlled 3.81% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 2.86 million shares worth around $10.14 million.