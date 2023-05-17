Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ: SGEN) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 7.2 million Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.52. With the company’s per share price at $187.64 changed hands at -$11.91 or -5.97% during last session, the market valuation stood at $35.27B. SGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -10.4% off its 52-week high of $207.16. The share price had its 52-week low at $116.08, which suggests the last value was 38.14% up since then. When we look at Seagen Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.27 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.65 million.

Analysts gave the Seagen Inc. (SGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 14 recommended SGEN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Seagen Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.8.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) trade information

Instantly SGEN was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -6.18%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 201.00 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -5.97% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 46.01%, with the 5-day performance at -6.18% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) is -8.65% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.52 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $220.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 14.71% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SGEN’s forecast low is $153.00 with $229.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -22.04% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 18.46% for it to hit the projected low.

Seagen Inc. (SGEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Seagen Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 41.18% over the past 6 months, a 10.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Seagen Inc. will fall -9.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 19.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $561.65 million. 12 analysts are of the opinion that Seagen Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $604.92 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $497.5 million and $459.09 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 31.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Seagen Inc. earnings to increase by 10.80%.

SGEN Dividends

Seagen Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 31.

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.91% of Seagen Inc. shares while 91.80% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 92.64%. There are 91.80% institutions holding the Seagen Inc. stock share, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 25.02% of the shares, roughly 46.91 million SGEN shares worth $6.03 billion.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.84% or 16.58 million shares worth $2.13 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Perspective Fund Inc. With 9.04 million shares estimated at $1.83 billion under it, the former controlled 4.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Perspective Fund Inc held about 2.46% of the shares, roughly 4.59 million shares worth around $930.27 million.