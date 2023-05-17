Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK) Gain 2.65%, Marking A Loss For Bears.

In the latest trading session, 0.54 million Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.85. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.16 changing hands around $0.03 or 2.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.99M. MARK’s current price is a discount, trading about -425.86% off its 52-week high of $6.10. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.87, which suggests the last value was 25.0% up since then. When we look at Remark Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 352.52K.

Analysts gave the Remark Holdings Inc. (MARK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MARK as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Remark Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) trade information

Instantly MARK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.2200 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 2.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 5.45%, with the 5-day performance at 3.57% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Remark Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK) is -5.69% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.79 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 96.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MARK’s forecast low is $37.50 with $37.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -3132.76% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -3132.76% for it to hit the projected low.