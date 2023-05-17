PM Stock: More Upside For Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM)?

In the last trading session, 6.06 million Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s per share price at $93.86 changed hands at -$1.14 or -1.20% during last session, the market valuation stood at $145.57B. PM’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.99% off its 52-week high of $109.81. The share price had its 52-week low at $82.85, which suggests the last value was 11.73% up since then. When we look at Philip Morris International Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.05 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.29 million.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) trade information

Instantly PM was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.87%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 96.19 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -1.20% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -7.26%, with the 5-day performance at -1.87% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) is -6.08% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.33 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.88 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Philip Morris International Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -0.65% over the past 6 months, a 3.68% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 2.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Philip Morris International Inc. will rise 10.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 27.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 6 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $8.68 billion. 6 analysts are of the opinion that Philip Morris International Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $9.45 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $7.83 billion and $7.31 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 3.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Philip Morris International Inc. earnings to decrease by -0.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.40% per year.

PM Dividends

Philip Morris International Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 19 and July 24. The 5.41% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 5.08. It is important to note, however, that the 5.41% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.16% of Philip Morris International Inc. shares while 77.36% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.49%. There are 77.36% institutions holding the Philip Morris International Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.73% of the shares, roughly 135.51 million PM shares worth $13.18 billion.

Capital World Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.20% or 111.82 million shares worth $10.87 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund. With 47.12 million shares estimated at $4.77 billion under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 2.62% of the shares, roughly 40.65 million shares worth around $3.95 billion.