PG&E Corporation (NYSE: PCG): The Stock To Invest In Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 21.03 million PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.14. With the company’s per share price at $16.86 changed hands at -$0.21 or -1.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.46B. PCG’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.86% off its 52-week high of $17.68. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.64, which suggests the last value was 42.82% up since then. When we look at PG&E Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 15.28 million.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) trade information

Instantly PCG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.43%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 17.68 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -1.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.69%, with the 5-day performance at -2.43% in the red. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 62.89 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.29 days.

PG&E Corporation (PCG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PG&E Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.23% over the past 6 months, a 10.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 1.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PG&E Corporation will rise 12.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 10.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.72 billion. 2 analysts are of the opinion that PG&E Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $5.9 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.12 billion and $5.39 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 11.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.70%. The 2023 estimates are for PG&E Corporation earnings to increase by 10.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 3.45% per year.

PCG Dividends

PG&E Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 26 and July 31.

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.28% of PG&E Corporation shares while 73.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 77.71%. There are 73.60% institutions holding the PG&E Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.06% of the shares, roughly 224.12 million PCG shares worth $3.64 billion.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.09% or 200.02 million shares worth $3.25 billion as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. With 66.94 million shares estimated at $1.08 billion under it, the former controlled 3.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Investment Company Of America held about 3.23% of the shares, roughly 64.56 million shares worth around $1.04 billion.