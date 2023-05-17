Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.34 changed hands at $0.14 or 3.33% during last session, the market valuation stood at $8.85M. PTPI’s last price was a discount, traded about -563.59% off its 52-week high of $28.80. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 78.8% up since then. When we look at Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.67 million.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Instantly PTPI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 5.24 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 3.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 86.27%, with the 5-day performance at 6.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) is 12.44% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -17.30%.

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 42.74% of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 2.38% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 4.17%. There are 2.38% institutions holding the Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.95% of the shares, roughly 19791.0 PTPI shares worth $46113.0.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.79% or 16510.0 shares worth $23031.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 19791.0 shares estimated at $46113.0 under it, the former controlled 0.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.24% of the shares, roughly 4961.0 shares worth around $10418.0.