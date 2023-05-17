PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PDD) Is An Investment You Should Consider If You’re A Risk Taker.

In the latest trading session, 1.89 million PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.73. With the company’s most recent per share price at $65.64 changed hands at -$0.37 or -0.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $90.26B. PDD’s current price is a discount, trading about -62.07% off its 52-week high of $106.38. The share price had its 52-week low at $36.29, which suggests the last value was 44.71% up since then. When we look at PDD Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.45 million.

Analysts gave the PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.60. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 48 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 7 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PDD as a Hold, 39 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. PDD Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $PDD Holdings Inc.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 66.71 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.51%, with the 5-day performance at 7.82% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is -6.58% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 29.08 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.65 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $725.53, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.95% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PDD’s forecast low is $516.93 with $971.84 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1380.56% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -687.52% for it to hit the projected low.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PDD Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.38% over the past 6 months, a 6.28% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 15.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 119.20%. The 2023 estimates are for PDD Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 302.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 40.82% per year.

PDD Dividends

PDD Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between May 25 and May 29.

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of PDD Holdings Inc. shares while 28.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.85%. There are 28.85% institutions holding the PDD Holdings Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 2.23% of the shares, roughly 28.19 million PDD shares worth $2.14 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.97% or 24.87 million shares worth $1.89 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 7.83 million shares estimated at $593.94 million under it, the former controlled 0.62% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 0.41% of the shares, roughly 5.16 million shares worth around $505.63 million.