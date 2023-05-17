Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ: OMH)’s Potential for Significant Price Increase in the Near Future

In the last trading session, 12.31 million Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $6.35 changed hands at -$24.53 or -79.44% during last session, the market valuation stood at $95.06M. OMH’s last price was a discount, traded about -797.64% off its 52-week high of $57.00. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.80, which suggests the last value was 40.16% up since then. When we look at Ohmyhome Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.5 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 536.88K.

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) trade information

Instantly OMH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -49.28%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 57.00 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -79.44% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 58.75%, with the 5-day performance at -49.28% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH) is 28.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15080.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.07 days.

Ohmyhome Limited (OMH) estimates and forecasts

The 2023 estimates are for Ohmyhome Limited earnings to increase by 5.80%.

OMH Dividends

Ohmyhome Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

Ohmyhome Limited (NASDAQ:OMH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 65.11% of Ohmyhome Limited shares while 0.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.00%. There are 0.00% institutions holding the Ohmyhome Limited stock share, with UBS Group AG the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.02% of the shares, roughly 3418.0 OMH shares worth $21704.0.