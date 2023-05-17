Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) Is A Bargain Stock You Should Consider.

In the latest trading session, 1.02 million Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.54. With the company’s most recent per share price at $101.12 changed hands at -$1.69 or -1.64% at last look, the market valuation stands at $236.26B. NVS’s current price is a discount, trading about -4.39% off its 52-week high of $105.56. The share price had its 52-week low at $74.09, which suggests the last value was 26.73% up since then. When we look at Novartis AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.08 million.

Analysts gave the Novartis AG (NVS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 24 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 11 recommended NVS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Novartis AG’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.66.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) trade information

Instantly NVS was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 103.79 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -1.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 11.46%, with the 5-day performance at -2.42% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) is 3.90% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.17 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $107.28, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.74% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NVS’s forecast low is $89.45 with $121.04 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -19.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 11.54% for it to hit the projected low.

Novartis AG (NVS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Novartis AG share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 21.17% over the past 6 months, a 9.34% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -6.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Novartis AG will rise 6.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.16 billion. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Novartis AG’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $13.29 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $12.78 billion and $12.54 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Novartis AG earnings to decrease by -70.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7.88% per year.

NVS Dividends

Novartis AG is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 3.40% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.50. It is important to note, however, that the 3.40% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Novartis AG shares while 8.25% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.25%. There are 8.25% institutions holding the Novartis AG stock share, with Dodge & Cox Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.89% of the shares, roughly 20.31 million NVS shares worth $1.87 billion.

Primecap Management Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.72% or 16.43 million shares worth $1.51 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard/Primecap Fund. With 14.91 million shares estimated at $1.35 billion under it, the former controlled 0.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard/Primecap Fund held about 0.46% of the shares, roughly 10.44 million shares worth around $947.39 million.