Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH) Prices Could Soar To Much Higher Levels In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 10.2 million Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.49. With the company’s per share price at $13.48 changed hands at -$0.23 or -1.68% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.90B. NCLH’s last price was a discount, traded about -38.5% off its 52-week high of $18.67. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.31, which suggests the last value was 23.52% up since then. When we look at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 15.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 14.85 million.

Analysts gave the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.40. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended NCLH as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.26.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) trade information

Instantly NCLH was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.46%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.26 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -1.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.13%, with the 5-day performance at -4.46% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is 4.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 41.77 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.58 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 16.43% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NCLH’s forecast low is $12.00 with $22.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -63.2% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.98% for it to hit the projected low.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -24.52% over the past 6 months, a 116.38% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will rise 122.80%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 223.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 77.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.18 billion. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $2.58 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.19 billion and $1.58 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 83.90%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 63.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. earnings to increase by 56.10%.

NCLH Dividends

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 01.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. shares while 62.61% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 62.91%. There are 62.61% institutions holding the Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 11.36% of the shares, roughly 48.16 million NCLH shares worth $647.82 million.

Capital International Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.93% or 37.89 million shares worth $509.63 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 17.85 million shares estimated at $240.07 million under it, the former controlled 4.23% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 3.03% of the shares, roughly 12.78 million shares worth around $156.39 million.