Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) – Analysts See Things Differently Today

In the latest trading session, 1.29 million Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s most recent per share price at $338.94 changing hands around $5.19 or 1.56% at last look, the market valuation stands at $150.49B. NFLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -11.95% off its 52-week high of $379.43. The share price had its 52-week low at $164.28, which suggests the last value was 51.53% up since then. When we look at Netflix Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.94 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.39 million.

Analysts gave the Netflix Inc. (NFLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 44 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 18 recommended NFLX as a Hold, 21 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) trade information

Instantly NFLX is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 348.17 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 1.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.94%, with the 5-day performance at 1.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is 1.57% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.4 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.26 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $365.34, meaning bulls need an upside of 7.23% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NFLX’s forecast low is $215.00 with $440.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -29.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 36.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Netflix Inc. (NFLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Netflix Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 13.26% over the past 6 months, a 12.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -3.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.90%. The 2023 estimates are for Netflix Inc. earnings to decrease by -14.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 21.72% per year.

NFLX Dividends

Netflix Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 17 and July 21.

Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.34% of Netflix Inc. shares while 83.51% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.64%. There are 83.51% institutions holding the Netflix Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.08% of the shares, roughly 35.92 million NFLX shares worth $12.41 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.45% or 28.67 million shares worth $9.91 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 13.53 million shares estimated at $3.99 billion under it, the former controlled 3.04% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 2.75% of the shares, roughly 12.21 million shares worth around $4.22 billion.