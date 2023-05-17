Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ: NCPL) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the latest trading session, 0.76 million Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.95. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.72 changing hands around $0.24 or 16.19% at last look, the market valuation stands at $9.32M. NCPL’s current price is a discount, trading about -554.07% off its 52-week high of $11.25. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.83, which suggests the last value was 51.74% up since then. When we look at Netcapital Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 227.86K.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) trade information

Instantly NCPL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 9.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.9800 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 16.19% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 14.64%, with the 5-day performance at 9.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL) is 73.70% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.29 days.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.10%. The 2023 estimates are for Netcapital Inc. earnings to increase by 42.90%.

NCPL Dividends

Netcapital Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Netcapital Inc. (NASDAQ:NCPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 31.30% of Netcapital Inc. shares while 24.67% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 35.91%. There are 24.67% institutions holding the Netcapital Inc. stock share, with Bard Associates Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 43.60% of the shares, roughly 1.28 million NCPL shares worth $2.19 million.

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.59% or 46755.0 shares worth $79955.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 4756.0 shares estimated at $8133.0 under it, the former controlled 0.16% of total outstanding shares.