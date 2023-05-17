Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 6.91 million Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.82 changed hands at $0.27 or 50.29% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.44M. MF’s last price was a discount, traded about -1524.39% off its 52-week high of $13.32. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.48, which suggests the last value was 41.46% up since then. When we look at Missfresh Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 98.07K.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) trade information

Instantly MF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 51.85%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 1.0400 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 50.29% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -53.93%, with the 5-day performance at 51.85% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF) is -26.79% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 99370.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1 days.

Missfresh Limited (MF) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $263.23 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Missfresh Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021 will be $303.86 million.

MF Dividends

Missfresh Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 11.

Missfresh Limited (NASDAQ:MF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Missfresh Limited shares while 1.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.12%. There are 1.12% institutions holding the Missfresh Limited stock share, with HRT Financial LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.12% of the shares, roughly 0.24 million MF shares worth $0.31 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.01% or 13574.0 shares worth $24161.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.