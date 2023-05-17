MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Is Worth A Shot If You’re A Risk-Capital Investor

In the last trading session, 2.05 million MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.77 changed hands at -$0.56 or -3.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.28B. MNSO’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.22% off its 52-week high of $19.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.45, which suggests the last value was 73.46% up since then. When we look at MINISO Group Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 million.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Instantly MNSO was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 18.36 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -3.23% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 56.29%, with the 5-day performance at 6.27% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is -0.83% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.9 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.27 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MINISO Group Holding Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 137.20% over the past 6 months, a 108.57% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MINISO Group Holding Limited will rise 240.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $416.68 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that MINISO Group Holding Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $451.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $325.28 million and $322.04 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 28.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 40.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for MINISO Group Holding Limited earnings to increase by 140.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 42.61% per year.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 16. The 11.16% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.87. It is important to note, however, that the 11.16% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.04% of MINISO Group Holding Limited shares while 19.82% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 20.88%. There are 19.82% institutions holding the MINISO Group Holding Limited stock share, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 4.29% of the shares, roughly 13.54 million MNSO shares worth $227.15 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.08% or 6.58 million shares worth $110.36 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1.18 million shares estimated at $19.72 million under it, the former controlled 0.37% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.37% of the shares, roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $19.38 million.