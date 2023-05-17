MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) Surprised Bears, Looks Healthy Going Forward.

In the latest trading session, 1.11 million MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.07. With the company’s most recent per share price at $42.16 changing hands around $1.01 or 2.45% at last look, the market valuation stands at $15.17B. MGM’s current price is a discount, trading about -9.99% off its 52-week high of $46.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.41, which suggests the last value was 37.36% up since then. When we look at MGM Resorts International’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.39 million.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) trade information

Instantly MGM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -1.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 43.07 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 2.45% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 25.74%, with the 5-day performance at -1.68% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) is -5.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.05 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.87 days.

MGM Resorts International (MGM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MGM Resorts International share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.10% over the past 6 months, a -43.55% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MGM Resorts International will rise 1,466.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 136.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 17.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 12 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $3.78 billion. 12 analysts are of the opinion that MGM Resorts International’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.81 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $3.26 billion and $3.42 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 15.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 11.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.50%. The 2023 estimates are for MGM Resorts International earnings to increase by 44.60%.

MGM Dividends

MGM Resorts International is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07. The 0.02% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.01. It is important to note, however, that the 0.02% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 17.95% of MGM Resorts International shares while 67.92% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.78%. There are 67.92% institutions holding the MGM Resorts International stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.35% of the shares, roughly 34.0 million MGM shares worth $1.51 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.03% or 21.94 million shares worth $974.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.5 million shares estimated at $352.06 million under it, the former controlled 2.82% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.50% of the shares, roughly 9.33 million shares worth around $312.75 million.