Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the latest trading session, 1.05 million Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.18. With the company’s most recent per share price at $11.58 changing hands around $0.28 or 2.48% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.18B. MLCO’s current price is a discount, trading about -24.78% off its 52-week high of $14.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.61, which suggests the last value was 60.19% up since then. When we look at Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.92 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.09 million.

Analysts gave the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MLCO as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.15.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) trade information

Instantly MLCO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -0.52%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 11.75 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 2.48% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.70%, with the 5-day performance at -0.52% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) is -13.19% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.72 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.79, meaning bulls need an upside of 31.03% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MLCO’s forecast low is $13.50 with $19.80 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -70.98% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -16.58% for it to hit the projected low.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 57.34% over the past 6 months, a 90.58% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will rise 71.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 173.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $948.13 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.04 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $296.11 million and $295.93 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 220.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 251.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -37.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited earnings to decrease by -18.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.00% per year.

MLCO Dividends

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 16 and August 21.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited shares while 45.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 45.26%. There are 45.26% institutions holding the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock share, with ARGA Investment Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.23% of the shares, roughly 28.43 million MLCO shares worth $361.92 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.24% or 17.59 million shares worth $223.98 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard International Value Fund. With 16.92 million shares estimated at $194.56 million under it, the former controlled 3.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Value Fund held about 1.83% of the shares, roughly 9.94 million shares worth around $135.73 million.