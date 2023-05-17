MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ: MDXH) Shares Inclined By 23.89% In One Month.

In the last trading session, 1.42 million MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $4.20 changed hands at $0.52 or 14.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $73.25M. MDXH’s last price was a discount, traded about -160.71% off its 52-week high of $10.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.47, which suggests the last value was 41.19% up since then. When we look at MDxHealth SA’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 249.30K.

Analysts gave the MDxHealth SA (MDXH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended MDXH as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MDxHealth SA’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.32.

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) trade information

Instantly MDXH was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 4.33 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 14.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -36.46%, with the 5-day performance at 5.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH) is 23.89% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.14 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.38 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.26, meaning bulls need an upside of 62.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MDXH’s forecast low is $7.00 with $15.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -257.14% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -66.67% for it to hit the projected low.

MDxHealth SA (MDXH) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MDxHealth SA share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -48.21% over the past 6 months, a 56.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MDxHealth SA will rise 36.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.90% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $13.39 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that MDxHealth SA’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $14.93 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.11 million and $6.9 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 119.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 116.30%.

The 2023 estimates are for MDxHealth SA earnings to decrease by -16.70%.

MDXH Dividends

MDxHealth SA is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

MDxHealth SA (NASDAQ:MDXH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.31% of MDxHealth SA shares while 12.26% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.29%. There are 12.26% institutions holding the MDxHealth SA stock share, with Bleichroeder LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 21.23% of the shares, roughly 3.46 million MDXH shares worth $11.2 million.

MVM Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.63% or 0.92 million shares worth $6.06 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 11000.0 shares estimated at $72710.0 under it, the former controlled 0.07% of total outstanding shares.