Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE: MMP): Today’s Most-Watched Stocks

In the last trading session, 6.36 million Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.91. With the company’s per share price at $61.38 changed hands at -$1.23 or -1.96% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.28B. MMP’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.95% off its 52-week high of $64.42. The share price had its 52-week low at $44.79, which suggests the last value was 27.03% up since then. When we look at Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Analysts gave the Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 3 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended MMP as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.14.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) trade information

Instantly MMP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 10.93%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 64.42 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -1.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 22.25%, with the 5-day performance at 10.93% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP) is 9.26% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 12.25 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $61.05, meaning bulls need a downside of -0.54% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MMP’s forecast low is $53.00 with $68.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10.79% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 13.65% for it to hit the projected low.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (MMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 15.81% over the past 6 months, a 8.13% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. will fall -31.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -21.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 8.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $854.94 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Magellan Midstream Partners L.P.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $894.26 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $788.6 million and $781.38 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 14.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. earnings to decrease by -3.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.10% per year.

MMP Dividends

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 04. The 6.83% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 4.19. It is important to note, however, that the 6.83% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. shares while 53.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.80%. There are 53.60% institutions holding the Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.65% of the shares, roughly 15.47 million MMP shares worth $839.36 million.

Janus Henderson Group PLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.83% or 7.74 million shares worth $419.79 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund. With 13.68 million shares estimated at $720.8 million under it, the former controlled 6.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund held about 3.52% of the shares, roughly 7.15 million shares worth around $358.89 million.