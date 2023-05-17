Let’s Talk About Braskem S.A. (NYSE: BAK)’s Outlook

In the last trading session, 0.99 million Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.65. With the company’s per share price at $9.26 changed hands at -$0.03 or -0.32% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.88B. BAK’s last price was a discount, traded about -112.1% off its 52-week high of $19.64. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.26, which suggests the last value was 32.4% up since then. When we look at Braskem S.A.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.51 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

Analysts gave the Braskem S.A. (BAK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended BAK as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Braskem S.A.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.43.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) trade information

Instantly BAK was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.06%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 10.94 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -0.32% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.65%, with the 5-day performance at -12.06% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) is 11.30% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.24 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.4 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.20, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, BAK’s forecast low is $8.79 with $19.18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -107.13% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 5.08% for it to hit the projected low.

Braskem S.A. (BAK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Braskem S.A. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -22.77% over the past 6 months, a -225.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -20.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Braskem S.A. will fall -123.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 77.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.10% down from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.80%. The 2023 estimates are for Braskem S.A. earnings to decrease by -102.40%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 9.70% per year.

BAK Dividends

Braskem S.A. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 35.69% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 3.31. It is important to note, however, that the 35.69% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Braskem S.A. shares while 2.60% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.60%. There are 2.60% institutions holding the Braskem S.A. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 2.25% of the shares, roughly 0.64 million BAK shares worth $5.87 million.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.19% or 0.62 million shares worth $4.79 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were DFA Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. With 0.45 million shares estimated at $4.2 million under it, the former controlled 1.60% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk held about 1.32% of the shares, roughly 0.38 million shares worth around $3.46 million.