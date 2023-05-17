Let’s Start With The Stock Forecast For Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV)

In the last trading session, 1.43 million Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.20 changed hands at -$0.02 or -9.25% during last session, the market valuation stood at $18.35M. SEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -1890.0% off its 52-week high of $3.98. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.20. When we look at Sono Group N.V.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.52 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) trade information

Instantly SEV was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -20.99%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.2699 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -9.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -79.29%, with the 5-day performance at -20.99% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV) is -29.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.39 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.06 days.

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 32.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.33 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $15.31 million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 32.80%.

The 2023 estimates are for Sono Group N.V. earnings to decrease by -31.80%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.23% per year.

SEV Dividends

Sono Group N.V. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on December 08.

Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ:SEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 54.22% of Sono Group N.V. shares while 2.45% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.36%. There are 2.45% institutions holding the Sono Group N.V. stock share, with Millennium Management Llc the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.43% of the shares, roughly 0.39 million SEV shares worth $0.38 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.34% or 0.31 million shares worth $0.11 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 0.13 million shares estimated at $46212.0 under it, the former controlled 0.14% of total outstanding shares.