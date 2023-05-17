KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BEKE) Shares Are Up 20.70% Year To Date.

In the last trading session, 11.43 million KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $16.85 changed hands at -$0.25 or -1.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $20.00B. BEKE’s last price was a discount, traded about -25.1% off its 52-week high of $21.08. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.09, which suggests the last value was 46.05% up since then. When we look at KE Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.2 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.72 million.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) trade information

Instantly BEKE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.13 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.70%, with the 5-day performance at 6.31% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) is -7.16% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 31.8 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.79 days.

KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the KE Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 24.54% over the past 6 months, a 129.41% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -9.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.80%. The 2023 estimates are for KE Holdings Inc. earnings to decrease by -163.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 71.15% per year.

BEKE Dividends

KE Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 18.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s Major holders