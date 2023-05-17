Is ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: ZI) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the last trading session, 9.08 million ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.75 changed hands at $0.98 or 4.50% during last session, the market valuation stood at $9.41B. ZI’s last price was a discount, traded about -127.96% off its 52-week high of $51.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.33, which suggests the last value was 10.64% up since then. When we look at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.95 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.53 million.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Instantly ZI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.30%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 23.87 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 4.50% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -24.44%, with the 5-day performance at 11.30% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is 1.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.54 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.43 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -30.13% over the past 6 months, a 13.64% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will rise 9.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 4.20% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $310.92 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $325.68 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $267.1 million and $278.48 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 16.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 16.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 51.34%. The 2023 estimates are for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by -40.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 18.96% per year.

ZI Dividends

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.76% of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares while 89.23% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 98.89%. There are 89.23% institutions holding the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.11% of the shares, roughly 36.66 million ZI shares worth $905.98 million.

Carlyle Group Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.11% or 36.66 million shares worth $905.93 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Balanced Fund. With 10.44 million shares estimated at $314.32 million under it, the former controlled 2.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Balanced Fund held about 2.26% of the shares, roughly 9.13 million shares worth around $225.54 million.