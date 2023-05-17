Is Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.26 million Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.24. With the company’s most recent per share price at $78.97 changed hands at -$2.48 or -3.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.72B. WIX’s current price is a discount, trading about -28.59% off its 52-week high of $101.55. The share price had its 52-week low at $53.12, which suggests the last value was 32.73% up since then. When we look at Wix.com Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 818.30K.

Analysts gave the Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended WIX as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Wix.com Ltd.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.14.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) trade information

Instantly WIX was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.88%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 86.44 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -3.04% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.79%, with the 5-day performance at 1.88% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is -14.60% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.66 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $105.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 25.1% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, WIX’s forecast low is $78.00 with $125.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -58.29% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 1.23% for it to hit the projected low.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Wix.com Ltd. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -9.15% over the past 6 months, a 976.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.30%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Wix.com Ltd. will rise 119.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 400.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 9.70% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 18 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $369.35 million. 18 analysts are of the opinion that Wix.com Ltd.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2023 will be $377.57 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $341.6 million and $345.22 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 8.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -44.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Wix.com Ltd. earnings to decrease by -256.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -0.80% per year.

WIX Dividends

Wix.com Ltd. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.19% of Wix.com Ltd. shares while 86.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.61%. There are 86.75% institutions holding the Wix.com Ltd. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.13% of the shares, roughly 8.02 million WIX shares worth $643.8 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.69% or 3.8 million shares worth $304.9 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund. With 4.13 million shares estimated at $331.45 million under it, the former controlled 7.28% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held about 2.74% of the shares, roughly 1.56 million shares worth around $124.9 million.