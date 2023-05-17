Is Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Potentially Life-Changing Stock?

In the last trading session, 1.03 million Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.45. With the company’s per share price at $0.90 changed hands at -$0.08 or -8.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $243.58M. URG’s last price was a discount, traded about -66.67% off its 52-week high of $1.50. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.82, which suggests the last value was 8.89% up since then. When we look at Ur-Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) trade information

Instantly URG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.91%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.0300 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -8.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -21.76%, with the 5-day performance at -10.91% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG) is -0.85% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.31 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.46 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ur-Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -34.80% over the past 6 months, a 87.50% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 10.10%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 159,900.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $930k. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Ur-Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $3.09 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $19k. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4,794.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Ur-Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 33.70%.

URG Dividends

Ur-Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 31 and August 04.

Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX:URG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.63% of Ur-Energy Inc. shares while 40.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 41.42%. There are 40.74% institutions holding the Ur-Energy Inc. stock share, with MMCAP International, Inc. SPC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.25% of the shares, roughly 24.49 million URG shares worth $22.03 million.

Alps Advisors Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.23% or 13.85 million shares worth $12.47 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF. With 10.46 million shares estimated at $9.41 million under it, the former controlled 3.95% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF held about 3.78% of the shares, roughly 10.0 million shares worth around $9.0 million.