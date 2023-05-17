Is The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: PNC) Stock Ready For A Higher Run In Its Share Price?

In the latest trading session, 0.85 million The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s most recent per share price at $115.69 changing hands around $4.1 or 3.67% at last look, the market valuation stands at $44.98B. PNC’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.54% off its 52-week high of $176.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $110.31, which suggests the last value was 4.65% up since then. When we look at The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.46 million.

Analysts gave the The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 9 recommended PNC as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $3.31.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) trade information

Instantly PNC is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 1.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 115.75 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 3.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -26.75%, with the 5-day performance at 1.51% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC) is -7.27% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.19 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.64 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $143.12, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.17% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PNC’s forecast low is $118.00 with $186.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -60.77% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -2.0% for it to hit the projected low.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (PNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -29.15% over the past 6 months, a 0.29% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. will fall -2.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -11.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $5.47 billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $5.5 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $5.12 billion and $5.41 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 7.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 11.80%. The 2023 estimates are for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. earnings to increase by 9.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 10.96% per year.

PNC Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on July 18. The 5.38% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 6.00. It is important to note, however, that the 5.38% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE:PNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.39% of The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares while 84.22% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.55%. There are 84.22% institutions holding the The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.49% of the shares, roughly 37.88 million PNC shares worth $4.37 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.32% or 29.23 million shares worth $3.37 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 12.26 million shares estimated at $1.41 billion under it, the former controlled 3.07% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 2.33% of the shares, roughly 9.32 million shares worth around $1.08 billion.