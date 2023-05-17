Is TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Stock Set To Rise More?

In the latest trading session, 1.28 million TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.77. With the company’s most recent per share price at $13.36 changed hands at -$0.11 or -0.78% at last look, the market valuation stands at $5.95B. FTI’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.99% off its 52-week high of $16.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $5.47, which suggests the last value was 59.06% up since then. When we look at TechnipFMC plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.92 million.

Analysts gave the TechnipFMC plc (FTI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended FTI as a Hold, 16 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. TechnipFMC plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Instantly FTI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -5.55%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 14.35 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -0.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 9.64%, with the 5-day performance at -5.55% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 0.34% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.45 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 28.67% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, FTI’s forecast low is $17.00 with $20.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -49.7% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.25% for it to hit the projected low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TechnipFMC plc share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.23% over the past 6 months, a 1,700.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 39.00%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TechnipFMC plc will rise 650.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 500.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.30% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.93 billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that TechnipFMC plc’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $1.98 billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $1.72 billion and $1.75 billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 12.20%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -17.30%. The 2023 estimates are for TechnipFMC plc earnings to decrease by -171.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -2.90% per year.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 25 and July 31.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.19% of TechnipFMC plc shares while 100.00% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.21%. There are 100.00% institutions holding the TechnipFMC plc stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.84% of the shares, roughly 47.88 million FTI shares worth $653.59 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.34% or 36.84 million shares worth $502.91 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust. With 25.76 million shares estimated at $314.06 million under it, the former controlled 5.84% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held about 2.59% of the shares, roughly 11.43 million shares worth around $139.36 million.