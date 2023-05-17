Is Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) A Disaster Waiting To Happen Or Is It A Chance To Make Money?

In the last trading session, 11.84 million Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.79. With the company’s per share price at $43.25 changed hands at -$1.35 or -3.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.74B. SLB’s last price was a discount, traded about -37.46% off its 52-week high of $59.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.65, which suggests the last value was 29.13% up since then. When we look at Schlumberger Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.21 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.57 million.

Analysts gave the Schlumberger Limited (SLB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended SLB as a Hold, 25 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) trade information

Instantly SLB was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.31%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 47.28 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -3.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -19.10%, with the 5-day performance at -8.31% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) is -16.92% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 21.51 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $65.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 33.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SLB’s forecast low is $55.00 with $75.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -73.41% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -27.17% for it to hit the projected low.

Schlumberger Limited (SLB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Schlumberger Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -21.11% over the past 6 months, a 38.07% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 40.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Schlumberger Limited earnings to increase by 81.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 32.70% per year.

SLB Dividends

Schlumberger Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between July 20 and July 24. The 2.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of Schlumberger Limited shares while 83.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.44%. There are 83.28% institutions holding the Schlumberger Limited stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.97% of the shares, roughly 127.41 million SLB shares worth $6.26 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.44% or 105.69 million shares worth $5.19 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select. With 43.1 million shares estimated at $2.3 billion under it, the former controlled 3.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held about 2.58% of the shares, roughly 36.83 million shares worth around $1.96 billion.