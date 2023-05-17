Is MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) Stock Worth Investing In for High Returns?

In the last trading session, 4.46 million MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.56. With the company’s per share price at $4.39 changed hands at -$0.14 or -3.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.16B. MNKD’s last price was a discount, traded about -30.52% off its 52-week high of $5.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.91, which suggests the last value was 33.71% up since then. When we look at MannKind Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.07 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.33 million.

Analysts gave the MannKind Corporation (MNKD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.80. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended MNKD as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. MannKind Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.04.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) trade information

Instantly MNKD was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 15.53%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 4.59 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -3.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -16.70%, with the 5-day performance at 15.53% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) is 3.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 37.67 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 13.11 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, meaning bulls need an upside of 34.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MNKD’s forecast low is $5.00 with $8.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -82.23% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.9% for it to hit the projected low.

MannKind Corporation (MNKD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the MannKind Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.23% over the past 6 months, a 58.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for MannKind Corporation will rise 63.60%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 50.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 76.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 5 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $42.63 million. 5 analysts are of the opinion that MannKind Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $46.76 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $18.89 million and $25.47 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 125.60%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 83.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.30%. The 2023 estimates are for MannKind Corporation earnings to decrease by -4.70%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 35.60% per year.

MNKD Dividends

MannKind Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.36% of MannKind Corporation shares while 52.68% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 53.95%. There are 52.68% institutions holding the MannKind Corporation stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 7.83% of the shares, roughly 20.68 million MNKD shares worth $90.8 million.

State Street Corporation holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.77% or 17.89 million shares worth $78.53 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10.88 million shares estimated at $47.78 million under it, the former controlled 4.12% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.87% of the shares, roughly 7.59 million shares worth around $33.31 million.