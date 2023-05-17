Is JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: JCSE) a smart move or a risky gamble for your portfolio?

In the last trading session, 1.51 million JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.51 changed hands at -$0.11 or -16.91% during last session, the market valuation stood at $7.30M. JCSE’s last price was a discount, traded about -3394.12% off its 52-week high of $17.82. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.43, which suggests the last value was 15.69% up since then. When we look at JE Cleantech Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.17 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 59.65K.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) trade information

Instantly JCSE was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.71%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.6999 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -16.91% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -30.01%, with the 5-day performance at -12.71% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE) is -0.96% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 43580.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.12 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

JCSE Dividends

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June.

JE Cleantech Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:JCSE)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 75.10% of JE Cleantech Holdings Limited shares while 0.12% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 0.50%. There are 0.12% institutions holding the JE Cleantech Holdings Limited stock share, with Simplicity Solutions, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 22189.0 JCSE shares worth $11649.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.07% or 11193.0 shares worth $8235.0 as of Dec 30, 2022.

With 7504.0 shares estimated at $5410.0 under it, the former controlled 0.05% of total outstanding shares.