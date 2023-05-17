Is Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Stock An Instant Disaster Or An Incredible Opportunity?

In the latest trading session, 1.57 million Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $89.42 changing hands around $1.35 or 1.53% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.15B. DDOG’s current price is a discount, trading about -35.04% off its 52-week high of $120.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $61.34, which suggests the last value was 31.4% up since then. When we look at Datadog Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.38 million.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Instantly DDOG is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.97%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 89.75 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 1.53% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 21.65%, with the 5-day performance at 3.97% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is 27.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.95 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.12 days.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Datadog Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 14.46% over the past 6 months, a 18.37% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Datadog Inc. will rise 16.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 26.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 32 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $500.93 million. 32 analysts are of the opinion that Datadog Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $535.03 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $406.14 million and $414.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 23.30%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 103.26%. The 2023 estimates are for Datadog Inc. earnings to decrease by -136.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 22.65% per year.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 02 and August 07.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.78% of Datadog Inc. shares while 80.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 87.27%. There are 80.48% institutions holding the Datadog Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 8.39% of the shares, roughly 24.86 million DDOG shares worth $2.22 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.15% or 15.25 million shares worth $1.36 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 7.99 million shares estimated at $714.13 million under it, the former controlled 2.70% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.07% of the shares, roughly 6.12 million shares worth around $547.59 million.