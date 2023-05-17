Is ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ: CLRO) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the latest trading session, 0.59 million ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.98. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.20 changing hands around $0.2 or 10.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $50.42M. CLRO’s current price is a discount, trading about -3.18% off its 52-week high of $2.27. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.50, which suggests the last value was 77.27% up since then. When we look at ClearOne Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.06 million.

Analysts gave the ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended CLRO as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. ClearOne Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) trade information

Instantly CLRO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 7.04%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.21 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 10.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 45.07%, with the 5-day performance at 7.04% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) is 69.62% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.22 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 45.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, CLRO’s forecast low is $4.00 with $4.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -81.82% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -81.82% for it to hit the projected low.

ClearOne Inc. (CLRO) estimates and forecasts

Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -32.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.68 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that ClearOne Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2018 will be $7.21 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.56 million and $9.26 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -36.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 21.40%. The 2023 estimates are for ClearOne Inc. earnings to increase by 310.60%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.00% per year.

CLRO Dividends

ClearOne Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 17.

ClearOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.87% of ClearOne Inc. shares while 4.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 7.84%. There are 4.09% institutions holding the ClearOne Inc. stock share, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.88% of the shares, roughly 0.45 million CLRO shares worth $0.98 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.54% or 0.37 million shares worth $0.8 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.23 million shares estimated at $0.5 million under it, the former controlled 0.96% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.48% of the shares, roughly 0.11 million shares worth around $0.25 million.