Is Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE: APRN) Stock Poised for More Growth?

In the last trading session, 9.31 million Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -2.96. With the company’s per share price at $0.58 changed hands at $0.12 or 27.13% during last session, the market valuation stood at $41.85M. APRN’s last price was a discount, traded about -1317.24% off its 52-week high of $8.22. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.41, which suggests the last value was 29.31% up since then. When we look at Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.62 million.

Analysts gave the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended APRN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.27.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) trade information

Instantly APRN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 24.90%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 0.6300 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 27.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -29.59%, with the 5-day performance at 24.90% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN) is -1.52% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.65 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.17, meaning bulls need an upside of 81.7% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, APRN’s forecast low is $1.00 with $5.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -762.07% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -72.41% for it to hit the projected low.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (APRN) estimates and forecasts

Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. will rise 56.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 70.30% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -10.60% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $110.62 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Blue Apron Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $96 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $124.24 million and $118.87 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -11.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 34.30%. The 2023 estimates are for Blue Apron Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 23.80%.

APRN Dividends

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 07 and August 11.

Blue Apron Holdings Inc. (NYSE:APRN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.70% of Blue Apron Holdings Inc. shares while 18.93% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.99%. There are 18.93% institutions holding the Blue Apron Holdings Inc. stock share, with Innovis Asset Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.53% of the shares, roughly 1.11 million APRN shares worth $0.65 million.

Group One Trading, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.98% or 0.71 million shares worth $0.42 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 0.39 million shares estimated at $0.23 million under it, the former controlled 0.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 0.34 million shares worth around $0.2 million.