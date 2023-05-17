Is Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG) a Risk-Worthy Bet for Bold Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.68 million Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.97. With the company’s per share price at $7.72 changed hands at -$0.37 or -4.57% during last session, the market valuation stood at $227.59M. BIG’s last price was a discount, traded about -340.8% off its 52-week high of $34.03. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.07, which suggests the last value was -4.53% down since then. When we look at Big Lots Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.53 million.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) trade information

Instantly BIG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -12.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 9.12 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -4.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -47.48%, with the 5-day performance at -12.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG) is -25.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.81 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7 days.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Big Lots Inc. (BIG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Big Lots Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -60.21% over the past 6 months, a 19.80% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 15.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.60%. The 2023 estimates are for Big Lots Inc. earnings to decrease by -237.00%.

BIG Dividends

Big Lots Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 26. The 15.54% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 1.20. It is important to note, however, that the 15.54% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Big Lots Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.34% of Big Lots Inc. shares while 112.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 116.31%. There are 112.42% institutions holding the Big Lots Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 16.58% of the shares, roughly 4.81 million BIG shares worth $52.74 million.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.96% or 4.34 million shares worth $47.61 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund. With 2.19 million shares estimated at $31.47 million under it, the former controlled 7.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund held about 6.03% of the shares, roughly 1.75 million shares worth around $28.61 million.