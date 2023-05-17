Investors Could Make -947.9% On Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD) Stock

In the latest trading session, 0.78 million Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.19 changed hands at -$0.04 or -3.25% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.22M. IFBD’s current price is a discount, trading about -1678.99% off its 52-week high of $21.17. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.15, which suggests the last value was 3.36% up since then. When we look at Infobird Co. Ltd’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 77440.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 86.14K.

Analysts gave the Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IFBD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Instantly IFBD was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -20.32%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 1.5800 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -3.25% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -60.33%, with the 5-day performance at -20.32% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is -56.74% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 34450.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.74 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 90.46% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IFBD’s forecast low is $12.47 with $12.47 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -947.9% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -947.9% for it to hit the projected low.