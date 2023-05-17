Investors Could Make -20.93% On Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: HZNP) Stock

In the last trading session, 20.95 million Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.11. With the company’s per share price at $96.34 changed hands at -$15.91 or -14.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $21.83B. HZNP’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.15% off its 52-week high of $113.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $57.84, which suggests the last value was 39.96% up since then. When we look at Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.25 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 million.

Analysts gave the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended HZNP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) trade information

Instantly HZNP was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -13.11%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 112.38 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -14.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -15.34%, with the 5-day performance at -13.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP) is -13.97% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.57 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.78 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $116.50, meaning bulls need an upside of 17.3% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, HZNP’s forecast low is $116.50 with $116.50 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -20.93% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -20.93% for it to hit the projected low.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (HZNP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 29.77% over the past 6 months, a 2.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company will rise 4.70%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 14.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 5.40% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 4 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $912.54 million. 4 analysts are of the opinion that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $998.22 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $876.41 million and $888.02 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 4.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 12.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 23.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company earnings to decrease by -2.30%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5.00% per year.

HZNP Dividends

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 03.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company (NASDAQ:HZNP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.17% of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company shares while 98.97% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 100.14%. There are 98.97% institutions holding the Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 9.27% of the shares, roughly 21.24 million HZNP shares worth $2.42 billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.52% or 14.93 million shares worth $1.63 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. With 6.89 million shares estimated at $783.65 million under it, the former controlled 3.00% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held about 2.30% of the shares, roughly 5.28 million shares worth around $600.44 million.