Investor Confidence Inclines As Snowflake Inc. (NYSE: SNOW) Shares Gain $1.12

In the latest trading session, 1.04 million Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $172.83 changing hands around $1.12 or 0.65% at last look, the market valuation stands at $56.70B. SNOW’s current price is a discount, trading about -19.0% off its 52-week high of $205.66. The share price had its 52-week low at $110.26, which suggests the last value was 36.2% up since then. When we look at Snowflake Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.46 million.

Analysts gave the Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.30. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 43 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 4 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended SNOW as a Hold, 25 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Snowflake Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) trade information

Instantly SNOW is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 0.46%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 173.17 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 0.65% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 20.41%, with the 5-day performance at 0.46% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is 18.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 13.2 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.47 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $184.46, meaning bulls need an upside of 6.3% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNOW’s forecast low is $105.00 with $500.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -189.3% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 39.25% for it to hit the projected low.

Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Snowflake Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 9.50% over the past 6 months, a 132.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 16.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Snowflake Inc. will fall -37.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1,100.00% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.10% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 32 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $608.36 million. 32 analysts are of the opinion that Snowflake Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Jul 2023 will be $685.54 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $422.37 million and $497.25 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 44.00%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 37.90%.

The 2023 estimates are for Snowflake Inc. earnings to decrease by -10.40%.

SNOW Dividends

Snowflake Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 24.

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.34% of Snowflake Inc. shares while 66.86% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 73.75%. There are 66.86% institutions holding the Snowflake Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 5.56% of the shares, roughly 18.06 million SNOW shares worth $2.79 billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.95% or 16.08 million shares worth $2.48 billion as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. With 8.27 million shares estimated at $1.19 billion under it, the former controlled 2.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Growth Fund Of America Inc held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 5.74 million shares worth around $885.76 million.