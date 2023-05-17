Investing In Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL) Stock. Performance & Trends

In the latest trading session, 0.49 million Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.35 changing hands around $0.27 or 24.90% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.44M. IMPL’s current price is a discount, trading about -696.3% off its 52-week high of $10.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.93, which suggests the last value was 31.11% up since then. When we look at Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 69540.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 52.02K.

Analysts gave the Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IMPL as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.55.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) trade information

Instantly IMPL is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -44.49%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 2.4800 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 24.90% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -64.03%, with the 5-day performance at -44.49% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) is -26.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.42 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 14.35 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $18.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.5% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IMPL’s forecast low is $4.00 with $40.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -2862.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -196.3% for it to hit the projected low.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -59.85% over the past 6 months, a 24.94% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 13.40%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. will rise 49.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.60% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 183.00% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.6 million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $10.07 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $2.8 million and $3.08 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 135.50%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 226.70%.

The 2023 estimates are for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to increase by 13.60%.

IMPL Dividends

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on November 15.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.17% of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 75.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.36%. There are 75.46% institutions holding the Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 17.42% of the shares, roughly 4.14 million IMPL shares worth $5.79 million.

NVP Associates, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 12.96% or 3.08 million shares worth $4.31 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 0.4 million shares estimated at $1.49 million under it, the former controlled 1.67% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.40% of the shares, roughly 96137.0 shares worth around $0.36 million.