Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ICPT): The Most Interesting Shares Today

In the last trading session, 1.06 million Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.26. With the company’s per share price at $16.21 changed hands at -$0.24 or -1.46% during last session, the market valuation stood at $664.29M. ICPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -34.86% off its 52-week high of $21.86. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.81, which suggests the last value was 33.31% up since then. When we look at Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 772.16K.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) trade information

Instantly ICPT was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.79%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 17.18 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -1.46% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 31.04%, with the 5-day performance at 2.79% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) is -11.54% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.69 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.53 days.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ICPT) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 0.62% over the past 6 months, a 31.30% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 11.20%. Moreover, analysts have looked to lower expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. will fall -112.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -109.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.60% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $79.5 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $87.97 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $71.76 million and $77.59 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 10.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 18.50%. The 2023 estimates are for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings to decrease by -20.90%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -8.89% per year.

ICPT Dividends

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 01 and August 07.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.20% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 79.59% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 82.22%. There are 79.59% institutions holding the Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 9.44% of the shares, roughly 3.94 million ICPT shares worth $63.8 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.34% or 3.06 million shares worth $49.59 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2023 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 2.26 million shares estimated at $36.57 million under it, the former controlled 5.41% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.70% of the shares, roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $18.21 million.