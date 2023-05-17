Immutep Limited (NASDAQ: IMMP) Stock Forecast For 2023: Increases Growth Prospects To $9 Per Share

In the latest trading session, 10.55 million Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.23 changing hands around $0.64 or 39.96% at last look, the market valuation stands at $136.38M. IMMP’s current price is a discount, trading about -52.02% off its 52-week high of $3.39. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.47, which suggests the last value was 34.08% up since then. When we look at Immutep Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 77450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 94.86K.

Analysts gave the Immutep Limited (IMMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.50. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended IMMP as a Hold, 6 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Immutep Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) trade information

Instantly IMMP is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 42.65%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of 2.1400 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 39.96% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 27.16%, with the 5-day performance at 42.65% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) is 41.74% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.78 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.14 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.47, meaning bulls need an upside of 76.45% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, IMMP’s forecast low is $6.06 with $19.53 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -775.78% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -171.75% for it to hit the projected low.

Immutep Limited (IMMP) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Immutep Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 1.15% over the past 6 months, a -40.74% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 11.70%. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 724.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $2.61 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Immutep Limited’s revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2016 will be $2.61 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $316.44k and $316.44k respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 724.80%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 724.80%.

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Immutep Limited shares while 6.10% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 6.10%. There are 6.10% institutions holding the Immutep Limited stock share, with Oracle Investment Management Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 1.54% of the shares, roughly 1.35 million IMMP shares worth $2.27 million.

Millennium Management Llc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.83% or 0.73 million shares worth $1.27 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were DFA International Vector Equity Port and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 20551.0 shares estimated at $40074.0 under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 18722.0 shares worth around $30516.0.