IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG): This Is The Year For Success Over The Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 7.74 million IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.44. With the company’s per share price at $2.92 changed hands at -$0.29 or -9.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.39B. IAG’s last price was a discount, traded about -14.38% off its 52-week high of $3.34. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.92, which suggests the last value was 68.49% up since then. When we look at IAMGOLD Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.91 million.

Analysts gave the IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended IAG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. IAMGOLD Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $Iamgold Corporation.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) trade information

Instantly IAG was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -10.98%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 3.33 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -9.03% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 13.18%, with the 5-day performance at -10.98% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) is -4.26% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 5.27 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.23, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.6% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, IAG’s forecast low is $1.75 with $4.45 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -52.4% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 40.07% for it to hit the projected low.

IAMGOLD Corporation (IAG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the IAMGOLD Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 57.84% over the past 6 months, a 71.43% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 23.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.00%. The 2023 estimates are for IAMGOLD Corporation earnings to increase by 38.70%.

IAG Dividends

IAMGOLD Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.03% of IAMGOLD Corporation shares while 69.28% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 69.31%. There are 69.28% institutions holding the IAMGOLD Corporation stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 10.64% of the shares, roughly 51.17 million IAG shares worth $138.68 million.

Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.64% or 36.74 million shares worth $94.78 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. With 28.06 million shares estimated at $76.04 million under it, the former controlled 5.83% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF held about 3.80% of the shares, roughly 18.27 million shares worth around $49.52 million.