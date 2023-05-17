How Will Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MVST)’s Current Price Volatility Affect Its Future Potential?

In the last trading session, 2.95 million Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.16. With the company’s per share price at $1.80 changed hands at $0.0 or 0.00% during last session, the market valuation stood at $624.04M. MVST’s last price was a discount, traded about -220.0% off its 52-week high of $5.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.88, which suggests the last value was 51.11% up since then. When we look at Microvast Holdings Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 9.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.85 million.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) trade information

The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 17.65%, with the 5-day performance at 37.40% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST) is 42.86% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.82 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 8.82 days.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (MVST) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Microvast Holdings Inc. share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -26.83% over the past 6 months, a -8.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17.60%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Microvast Holdings Inc. will rise 10.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 65.40% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 72.50% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $64.35 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Microvast Holdings Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $84.62 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $64.41 million and $52.7 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at -0.10%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 60.60%.

The 2023 estimates are for Microvast Holdings Inc. earnings to increase by 33.00%.

MVST Dividends

Microvast Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 09 and August 14.

Microvast Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 68.39% of Microvast Holdings Inc. shares while 28.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.83%. There are 28.71% institutions holding the Microvast Holdings Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.91% of the shares, roughly 12.1 million MVST shares worth $15.0 million.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.89% or 12.04 million shares worth $14.93 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF. With 4.66 million shares estimated at $7.13 million under it, the former controlled 1.51% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF held about 1.39% of the shares, roughly 4.3 million shares worth around $5.33 million.