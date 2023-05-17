Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) Stock: Performance And Outlook

In the latest trading session, 2.42 million Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.59. With the company’s most recent per share price at $27.34 changed hands at -$1.74 or -5.98% at last look, the market valuation stands at $6.93B. HESM’s current price is a discount, trading about -27.98% off its 52-week high of $34.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $24.33, which suggests the last value was 11.01% up since then. When we look at Hess Midstream LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 0.38 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 403.50K.

Analysts gave the Hess Midstream LP (HESM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.20. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended HESM as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Hess Midstream LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.53.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) trade information

Instantly HESM was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.07%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 29.62 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -5.98% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -8.62%, with the 5-day performance at -4.07% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) is -3.90% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.11 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 9.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $34.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 19.59% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, HESM’s forecast low is $31.00 with $35.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -28.02% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -13.39% for it to hit the projected low.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Hess Midstream LP share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot -4.67% over the past 6 months, a 1.00% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -8.50%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Hess Midstream LP will rise 6.00%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 5.70% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.80% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $321.06 million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Hess Midstream LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $344.39 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $313.4 million and $317.03 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.40%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 8.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 22.00%. The 2023 estimates are for Hess Midstream LP earnings to increase by 12.20%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 11.14% per year.

HESM Dividends

Hess Midstream LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between October 26 and November 01. The 8.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 2.34. It is important to note, however, that the 8.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 2.62% of Hess Midstream LP shares while 86.50% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 88.84%. There are 86.50% institutions holding the Hess Midstream LP stock share, with Alps Advisors Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 14.77% of the shares, roughly 6.51 million HESM shares worth $177.45 million.

Energy Income Partners, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.46% or 3.29 million shares worth $89.55 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Nov 29, 2022 were Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF. With 6.42 million shares estimated at $174.78 million under it, the former controlled 14.58% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF held about 3.72% of the shares, roughly 1.64 million shares worth around $44.61 million.