Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) Could Be A Life-Changing Stock?

In the latest trading session, 1.06 million Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.93. With the company’s most recent per share price at $15.56 changed hands at -$0.13 or -0.86% at last look, the market valuation stands at $14.54B. GFI’s current price is a discount, trading about -14.27% off its 52-week high of $17.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.03, which suggests the last value was 54.82% up since then. When we look at Gold Fields Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 5.96 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.22 million.

Analysts gave the Gold Fields Limited (GFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.70. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended GFI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Gold Fields Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) trade information

Instantly GFI was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -4.57%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 16.15 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -0.86% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 50.29%, with the 5-day performance at -4.57% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) is 1.47% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.58 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.69, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.92% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, GFI’s forecast low is $10.92 with $18.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -15.68% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.82% for it to hit the projected low.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Gold Fields Limited share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 38.51% over the past 6 months, a 8.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 22.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 86.40%. The 2023 estimates are for Gold Fields Limited earnings to decrease by -10.00%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 8.50% per year.

GFI Dividends

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 2.61% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.41. It is important to note, however, that the 2.61% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.00% of Gold Fields Limited shares while 27.35% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.35%. There are 27.35% institutions holding the Gold Fields Limited stock share, with Van Eck Associates Corporation the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 6.46% of the shares, roughly 57.73 million GFI shares worth $768.98 million.

RWC Asset Advisors (US) LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.94% or 17.32 million shares worth $230.77 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2023 were VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Gold Miners ETF and MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund. With 52.34 million shares estimated at $697.17 million under it, the former controlled 5.86% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust X-MFS Emerging Markets Equity Fund held about 0.50% of the shares, roughly 4.45 million shares worth around $40.48 million.