Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNC): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch FLNC Stock In 2023

In the last trading session, 2.02 million Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $22.64 changed hands at -$2.1 or -8.49% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.76B. FLNC’s last price was a discount, traded about -18.29% off its 52-week high of $26.78. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.05, which suggests the last value was 68.86% up since then. When we look at Fluence Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.19 million.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) trade information

Instantly FLNC was in red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 14.63%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The drop to weekly highs of 24.77 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -8.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 32.01%, with the 5-day performance at 14.63% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) is 8.38% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 7.71 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.27 days.

Fluence Energy Inc. (FLNC) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Fluence Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot 50.63% over the past 6 months, a 69.32% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Fluence Energy Inc. will rise 44.40%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 61.10% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 55.20% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 13 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $455.73 million. 13 analysts are of the opinion that Fluence Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023 will be $483.82 million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $239.01 million and $441.98 million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 90.70%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 9.50%.

The 2023 estimates are for Fluence Energy Inc. earnings to increase by 54.20%.

FLNC Dividends

Fluence Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 11.

Fluence Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 34.38% of Fluence Energy Inc. shares while 65.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.36%. There are 65.19% institutions holding the Fluence Energy Inc. stock share, with Siemens Ag the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 33.98% of the shares, roughly 39.74 million FLNC shares worth $681.51 million.

Siemens Pension Trust E.V. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16.12% or 18.85 million shares worth $323.25 million as of Dec 30, 2022.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2022 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 1.26 million shares estimated at $21.56 million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 0.89% of the shares, roughly 1.04 million shares worth around $17.82 million.