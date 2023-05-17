Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP Is Forecast To Drop -1566.67% To Hit Consensus Price Target

In the latest trading session, 0.51 million Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $0.12 changing hands around $0.0 or -7.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $28.69M. SNMP’s current price is a discount, trading about -508.33% off its 52-week high of $0.73. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.10, which suggests the last value was 16.67% up since then. When we look at Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 97600.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 158.30K.

Analysts gave the Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended SNMP as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) trade information

Instantly SNMP was in red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -15.95%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The drop to weekly highs of 0.1500 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 subtracted -7.09% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -3.83%, with the 5-day performance at -15.95% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP) is -30.48% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 19750.0 shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.13 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.00, meaning bulls need an upside of 94.0% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SNMP’s forecast low is $2.00 with $2.00 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -1566.67% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -1566.67% for it to hit the projected low.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (SNMP) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $94.5 million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP’s revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2021 will be $94.5 million.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.12%.

SNMP Dividends

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report between August 08 and August 14.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (AMEX:SNMP)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 12.00% of Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP shares while 65.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 74.42%. There are 65.49% institutions holding the Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP stock share, with Invesco Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 0.76% of the shares, roughly 1.75 million SNMP shares worth $0.35 million.

JP Morgan Chase & Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.14% or 0.33 million shares worth $65654.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.

With 1.75 million shares estimated at $0.28 million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares.