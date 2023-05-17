Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX: DXF) Could Soar To Much Higher Prices In Coming Months

In the last trading session, 5.82 million Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $0.21 changed hands at $0.02 or 7.71% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.32M. DXF’s last price was a discount, traded about -328.57% off its 52-week high of $0.90. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.03, which suggests the last value was 85.71% up since then. When we look at Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.57 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.54 million.

Analysts gave the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) stock a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 0 recommended DXF as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and 0 rated the stock as Underweight. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Unlock the Hottest Top 10 Penny Stocks Today! Discover Now



Dive into the world of lucrative penny stocks with MarketClub's groundbreaking "Smart Scan" technology! Get an instant snapshot of the top 50 high volume stocks with a clear direction and outstanding liquidity - in other words, the strongest trending. To unlock this exclusive list, simply provide your first name, last name, and email for instant access.



Gain Access to Top 10 Penny Stocks Now!. Sponsored

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) trade information

Instantly DXF was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -4.39%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 0.3023 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 7.71% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 10.35%, with the 5-day performance at -4.39% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF) is 82.52% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 0.32 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.06 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.84, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.15% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, DXF’s forecast low is $24.84 with $24.84 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -11728.57% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -11728.57% for it to hit the projected low.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (DXF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.24%.

DXF Dividends

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report on May 16.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (AMEX:DXF)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 49.39% of Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited shares while 1.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.16%. There are 1.09% institutions holding the Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited stock share, with Two Sigma Securities, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2022, the company held 0.41% of the shares, roughly 84866.0 DXF shares worth $15903.0.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.12% or 24698.0 shares worth $3531.0 as of Mar 30, 2023.