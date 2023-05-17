Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (NYSE: DB) Stock’s Potential for Future Price Increase

In the latest trading session, 0.84 million Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) shares changed hands as the companyâ€™s beta touched 1.35. With the companyâ€™s most recent per share price at $10.41 changing hands around $0.01 or 0.09% at last look, the market valuation stands at $21.36B. DBâ€™s current price is a discount, trading about -30.36% off its 52-week high of $13.57. The share price had its 52-week low at $7.24, which suggests the last value was 30.45% up since then. When we look at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaftâ€™s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.0 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.96 million.

Analysts gave the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4.00. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 0 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 8 recommended DB as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaftâ€™s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.62.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) trade information

Instantly DB is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2.17%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of 10.65 on Tuesday, 05/16/23 added 0.09% to the stockâ€™s daily price. The companyâ€™s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -9.64%, with the 5-day performance at -2.17% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) is -4.50% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 17.94 million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.1 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.06, meaning bulls need an upside of 30.88% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, DBâ€™s forecast low is $11.41 with $20.92 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stockâ€™s price needs a -100.96% plunge from its current level, while the stock would need to soar -9.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft share is performing relatively much not better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the companyâ€™s share value shot -0.58% over the past 6 months, a 0.51% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 4.10%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will rise 26.50%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -3.50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.90% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.20%. The 2023 estimates are for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft earnings to increase by 154.10%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 23.91% per year.

DB Dividends

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report in June. The 3.14% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.33. It is important to note, however, that the 3.14% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a companyâ€™s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)â€™s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.89% of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft shares while 40.06% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 43.49%. There are 40.06% institutions holding the Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2023, the company held 3.69% of the shares, roughly 75.39 million DB shares worth $786.28 million.

Hudson Executive Capital, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.30% or 67.39 million shares worth $702.87 million as of Mar 30, 2023.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2023 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. With 26.73 million shares estimated at $278.79 million under it, the former controlled 1.31% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund held about 0.76% of the shares, roughly 15.43 million shares worth around $160.94 million.